JOPLIN, MISSOURI: Gary Lee Dorris, age 76, passed away at 10:43 am, Friday, January 20, 2017 at Freeman West Hospital, Joplin, MO following an illness.

Mr Dorris was born June 26, 1940 in Joplin. His parents were Herschel and Glenna (Foster) Dorris. He had lived in Joplin the past 28 years, moving from Carthage.

He worked in sales at Ramsey’s, Montgomery Ward, and Dollar General, retiring in 2996. He attended Saginaw Baptist Church, Saginaw, MO. He enjoyed fishing, softball, golf, football and shopping at garage sales.

He was married to Evelyn Belk for 25 years. He later married Sally Hunter, a marriage that lasted 27 years.

Surviving are 3 sons, Gary Dorris Jr (wife, Leeann) Carl Junction, MO, Randy Lee Dorris (wife, Cheryl), Neosho, MO, and Jeffrey Dorris, Carthage, MO; three daughters, Debbie Balestrin (husband, Gregg) Joplin, Denise Brisco (husband, Dennis) Joplin, and April Sidenstricker, West Plains, MO; two brothers, Joe Dorris (wife, Ruth), Purcell, MO, and Greg Dorris (wife, Debbie), Donaphan, MO; three sisters, Connie Gibson, Joplin, Daisy Wilson, State of Virginia, and Donna Ebbs (husband, David) Galena; 15 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.

He was precedd in death by is parents, three brothers, Charles Dorris, Roger Dorris and Bobby Gene Dorris and one sister, Linda Sue.

Memorial service will be at 2:00 pm, Tuesday, January 23, 2017 at Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena, KS.

The family will receive friends Tuesday from 1:00 pm to 2:00 pm at the funeral home