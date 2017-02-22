Oswego, Kansas – Gary E. West, age 74, passed away at 3:50 pm on Friday, February 17, 2017 at the Oswego Community Hospital, surrounded by his family.

Gary was born in Oswego on November 19, 1942 to the union of Daniel P. West, Sr. and Flora Mae (Burrows) West. He grew up in Oswego and attended Oswego Schools before working for Elixer in the 1960’s. Gary worked as a carpenter with his Uncle Bill Haugherty for 3 years, and in 1984 he began working for Labette County as a heavy equipment operator. Along the way, he built friendships, enjoyed life, and looked forward to retirement.

Gary and Lil were married on January 7, 1983 in Miami, Oklahoma, and he considered Lil’s children his son’s as well. He loved the grandchildren and enjoyed taking them to fish. Among his friends at the lake, he played cards and enjoyed their company. He loved life and there wasn’t a day that went by that Gary and Lil didn’t say they loved each other in 34 years.

In 2003, he retired and moved with Lil to Cedar Creek, Missouri to start a new life fishing for crappy and spending time doing the things he loved. In retirement, Gary was patient and caring of other people and the lake. He loved nature, walking through the woods, and sitting to enjoy eagles and hummingbirds. He was fond of the animals there to greet them in the morning, and evening parades of turkey, deer, and the occasional fox or coyote. Gary made pets of chipmunks and enjoyed all the seasons. Along with the animals, Gary enjoyed his garden, as long as he could keep the animals away from his vegetables. People came to him to fix things, and he was very giving of his time and experience. He moved docks for 14 years for his boats and others at Bull Shoals Lake, where he was “The Mayor of the Brass Lantern Circle”, their small community circle there at the lake.

Gary was baptized in September of 2007 in Bull Shoals Lake. He loved the Lord and read his Bible daily. He was devoted to praying every morning and evening. He rarely raised his voice even when in pain, and was a role model for many people. He will be missed greatly.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel and Flora, as well as two brothers, Bill West (and his wife, Dixie), and Jimmy West.

Survivors include his wife, Lil West; three sons, Skip Riley (wife, Julee) of Oswego, Scott Riley of Oswego, Todd Riley of Kansas City; three brothers, Daniel West, of Grove, Oklahoma, Jack West of Woodstock, Georgia, and Jess West (wife, Freida) of Girard; two sisters, Linda Keltner of Springfield, Missouri, and Alta DeCow of Utah; five grandchildren, Joshua Riley (wife, Amanda) of Frontenac, Amanda Riley (boyfriend, Taylor Coleman) of Carl Junction, Missouri, Sarah Riley of Oswego, Shania Riley (boyfriend, Cameron Setty) of Oswego, and Shawn Riley of Thornton, Colorado; as well as two great-grandchildren, Isaiah and Chandler.

A visitation was held from 11:30 am-1:00 pm on Monday, February 20, 2017 at Derfelt Funeral Home of Oswego. A graveside service was held at Oswego Cemetery later that same day at 2:00 pm. The funeral procession left the funeral home promptly at 1:45 pm to make the drive to the cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Gideon’s International.