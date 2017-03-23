Gayla Rider

Perry, Oklahoma – Gayla Sue “Tiger” Rider, 53, formerly of Baxter Springs, Kansas, passed from this life suddenly on Monday, March 13, 2017 at her home.

Gayla was born on November 9, 1964 in Baxter Springs, Kansas to the union of Paul Edward and Imogene (Bunce) Rose. She graduated from Baxter Springs High School.

Gayla worked as a warehouse supervisor for Distribution Now for the last five years. Gayla was a member of Life Church in Stillwater. She loved telling jokes and putting smiles on everyone’s faces. She was very kind hearted, and always put everyone else first. She enjoyed playing bingo and going to the casino’s.

Gayla is preceded in death by her parents; one sister, DeDe Pierce; one son, Eric Dane Rider.

Gayla is survived by two daughters, Tasha Huitger and husband Eric of Charlotte, North Carolina, and Shelby Minnick of Perry; three sisters, Pam Danley and husband Russell of Baxter Springs, Kansas, Jana Luper and husband Jason of Ridgeway, Missouri, and Missy McAuliff of Palatka, Florida; along with many nieces and nephews; grand puppy, Pepper Huitger.

Funeral services were held at 3:00 p.m., Saturday, March 18, 2017 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Pastor Mark Kerr officiated. Family received friends from 1:00 p.m. until service time on Saturday. Following the services Gayla has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation.