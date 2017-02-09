Grace Martin

Webb City, Missouri – Grace Ann Martin, age 72, passed away on February 3, 2017 at Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She was one of nine children born to Dan and Mildred Martin. She was a member of the First Baptist Church of Galena, Kansas.

She leaves behind brothers, Jerry and Linda Martin, Larry and Leatha Martin, all of Galena, Kansas, Rev. Jeff D. and Joyce Martin, Oronogo; a sister, Sheila and Lonnie Crowder, Carl Junction; a sister-in-law, Anita Martin, Pine Bluff, Arkansas; and many nieces and nephews, whom she loved dearly.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers and two sisters.

At Grace Ann’s request, no services are planned.

A private family burial will be held at a later date.

The family would like to say thank you to Webb City Health and Rehabilitation Center and Integrity Hospice for all their help at this time.