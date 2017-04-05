Grants encourage SEK entrepreneurs

Six Southeast Kansas entrepreneurs are about to get a financial boost. On Monday, April 10, Pittsburg State University’s Center for Innovation and Business Development (CIBD) will announce the recipients of the 2017 JumpStart Kansas Entrepreneurs Grant, sponsored by the Kansas Department of Commerce.

The Department of Commerce earmarked $425,000 to establish the JumpStart program, which is intended to financially support and encourage entrepreneurs. Each of the six state universities and Washburn University has been given $60,000 to award.

The CIBD at Pittsburg State received 30 applications and selected six businesses that best fit the grant criteria.

“It was a tough decision, but in the end it came down to selecting those businesses that had new intellectual property and/or had the ability to grow in tandem with different research and business capabilities of the institution or the region,” said Sydney Anselmi, small business adviser and Jumpstart Grant coordinator.

The winners will be announced at an awards ceremony at 3:30 p.m. on Monday, April 10, in the Governor’s Room of the Overman Student Center.