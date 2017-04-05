Hazel Thomasson

Quapaw, Oklahoma – Hazel Claudine Thomasson passed from this life on Saturday, April 1, 2017 at Integris Miami Hospital in Miami. She was 87.

Claudine was born October 2, 1929 at Lincolnville, to Claude and Hazel (Simpson) Stanley. She was a lifetime Quapaw area resident and graduated from Quapaw High School in 1948.

She worked for C.R. Anthony Department Store and Litwin’s Department store in Miami for many years. She was a longtime member of First Baptist Church in Quapaw.

Claudine married Loyde Thomasson on June 14, 1947. He survives of the home. Additional survivors include her sons and their wives, Claude Wayne and Joy Thomasson, Clyde Warren and JoAnn Thomasson and Troy Dale and Rebecca Thomasson all of Quapaw, seven grandchildren and nineteen great-grandchildren.

Claudine was preceded in death by her parents and two brothers, Eugene Stanley and Boyce “Bumper” Stanley.

Funeral Services will be Wednesday, April 5, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at First Baptist Church in Quapaw with Rev. Ed McFall and Rev. Matt Robertson officiating. Grandson will serve as pallbearers. Interment will be in Baxter Springs Cemetery, Baxter Springs, Kansas. The family received friends Tuesday evening from 6-8 p.m. at Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami. Services have been placed in the care of Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami.