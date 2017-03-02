Helen Lund

Galena, Kan. – Helen H. Lund 84, passed away Sunday, February 26 at her daughters home in Boise, Idaho. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Lund and a son, Steve Tuttle.

The survivors include her daughter Lisa Fitzgerald and family; and son, Michael Tuttle and family of Los Angeles, California and sister-in-law, Carol Pence and family of Galena.

She will be greatly missed by her friends in Galena.

She will be cremated and sent to her family in California.