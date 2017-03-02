Galena, Kan. – Helen H. Lund 84, passed away Sunday, February 26 at her daughters home in Boise, Idaho. Helen was preceded in death by her husband, Bill Lund and a son, Steve Tuttle.
The survivors include her daughter Lisa Fitzgerald and family; and son, Michael Tuttle and family of Los Angeles, California and sister-in-law, Carol Pence and family of Galena.
She will be greatly missed by her friends in Galena.
She will be cremated and sent to her family in California.
Helen Lund
I just heard the sad news of Helen’s passing and wanted to send my sincere condolences to the family. My ex husband worked for Billy but we were also friends. I have fond memories of both of them. Once again I’m very sorry and sad to hear of your loss.