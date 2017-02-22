Herbert Conrad

Galena, Kansas – Herbert Lee Conrad, age 91, passed away at 12:55 am, Wednesday, February 15, 2017 at Mercy Hospital, Joplin, Missouri, following an illness.

Lee was born March 19, 1925 in the Kiamichi Mountains, Oklahoma. His parents were George and Lanette (O’Neal) Conrad. He has lived in Galena since 1957, moving from Kansas City.

He worked several years at Eagle Picher Industries. Then in 1968, he began working at VyLactose, Galena. Following his retirement, he continued working at various odd jobs, and also worked for Garey Wilson Construction Company. He enjoyed fishing and gardening. In his quiet time, he loved to read the Bible and pray. He was a member of Pentecostal Tabernacle, Joplin, Missouri.

Lee was married to Bonnie McKinzie on March 24, 1951 in Picher, Oklahoma. She passed away August 24, 1997. He was also preceded in death by one daughter, Bonita Bennett; grandchildren, Eddie Slimp and Ryan Slimp; daughter-in-law, Gail Conrad; and several brothers and sisters.

Surviving are two sons, Curtis Conrad, Galena, and Bill Conrad (wife, Kathy) Joplin, Missouri; two daughters, Ruth Ash (husband, Roger), Galena, and Lorna Miller, Joplin, Missouri; one sister, Jackie Adams, Ft Smith, Arkansas; nine grandchildren, fifteen great-grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.

Graveside services were at 11:00 am, Saturday, February 18, 2017 at Oak Hill Cemetery, Galena. Larry DeGonia officiated. The casket remained closed. Arrangements were under the direction of Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena.