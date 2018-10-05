Holmes Brigade Re-enactors Group at the Historic Fort Blair

To commemorate the 155th anniversary of the Battle of Baxter Springs, the Holmes Brigade Re-enactors Group will be portraying Union Soldiers on Saturday, October 6, 2018 at the Historic Fort Blair site.

Dressed in uniforms of the period style of those soldiers who would have camped at Fort Blair. They will depict Union Army garrison life during the Civil War at Fort Blair prior to the attack by William Quantrill and his raiders. Two Musket firing demonstrations are scheduled, one at 10:00 a.m. and one at 2:00 p.m.