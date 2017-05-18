Ira Sliger, Jr.

Carl Junction, Missouri – Ira F. (Slick) Sliger, Jr., 75 passed from this life on Monday, May 1, 2017 at National Health Care, Joplin.

Jr. was born on December 22, 1941 in Treece, Kansas to the union of Ira F. Sliger, Sr., and Margaret (Karr) Sliger. Jr. attended Galena schools until the 8th grade and would later join the Navy then the Naval Reserves, where he earned his GED. Ira spent the majority of his life as a truck driver but worked for multiple companies over his career. They include; Farmer’s Chemical, Eagle Picher, Thomas Fruit Co., Werner, and F.F.E. He was a member of the Million Miles Safe Driver Club. Jr. was also a member of the Sierra Club and was a lifelong DAV supporter. Hobbies Jr. enjoyed were his yard work, his grandson, Jesse James and physical fitness.

Jr. is preceded in death by his parents; two sisters, Marlene Shallenburger, and Lawanda (Midge) Lamb. Survivors include one son, Charles E. Sliger of Dayton, Ohio; one daughter, Teresa Vaughan-Price of Alamogordo, New Mexico; two brothers, Bill Sliger, and C.Z. Sliger; one sister, Virla Waggoner; four grandchildren, and four great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews; also, survived by lifelong friend Gary (Gee) Lair. The daughter would like to offer her special thanks to Jeff Webb for being such a good friend to us both.

Jr. has been entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Homes for cremation. Services will be planned at a later date.