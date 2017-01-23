James DeGraffenreid

James Franklin DeGraffenreid, age 79 of Grove passed away on January 21, 2017 at 6:22 PM.

James was born on January 6, 1938 to the union of Elmer Donald DeGraffenreid and Viola Beatrice (Fry) DeGraffenreid. He attended high school in Galena, KS until his junior year, when he transferred to Fontana High School in California, where he graduated. After graduating from high school, he enlisted in the US Army and served during the Korean Conflict, and was also stationed in France.

James worked in the maintenance department for Doane’s Food Plant in Galena before retiring in the late 1990’s. He was a member of Empire Mission Church where he enjoyed being “the candy man”. James moved to Grove one year ago, and was an active member in the Grove Senior Citizens Center, where he was awarded the title of “Top Volunteer” for helping all of the other attendees. He enjoyed fishing, and had recently found a love for crafting decorative crosses that he made out of tree bark, rocks, and other items from nature. His greatest hobby was being a dad to his children.

James was married to Sarah (McCoy) DeGraffenreid Bowman, the mother of his children, on November 2, 1967. They later divorced. She preceded him in death on June 8, 2016. He later married Rose (Hart) DeGraffenreid on December 26, 1991. She preceded him in death in 2005.

He was also preceded in death by his parents, Elmer and Viola; one son, Donald DeGraffenreid; and one daughter, Donna Bowers.

Survivors include one son, Michael DeGraffenreid of Galena; three daughters, Jody Roher (husband, Lewis) of Grove, Marilyn Anderson (husband, James) of Galena, and Gail Elliott (husband, Greg) of Pryor, OK; two step daughters, Patty Decow of Kingman, AZ, and Eva Hart of Wichita, KS; two sisters, Diane Brand of Galena, and Pat Stansberry (husband, Clyde) of Galena; a very special cousin, his buddy Norman Fry; as well as 22 grandchildren, 48 great-grandchildren, and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral Arrangements are pending, but will be held at Empire Mission Church in the coming week.