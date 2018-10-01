Jamia Melton

Grove, Oklahoma – Jamia L Melton, age 91, passed away at 11:45 am, Sunday September 30, 2018 at Integris Grove Hospital, following an illness.

Jamia was born December 27, 1926 in Galena, Kansas. Her parents were James and Lillie (Lamb) Tutt. She has lived in Grove the past 30 years, moving from Galena.

While in Grove, for 22 years she actively volunteered at the Grove Seniors Citizens building. She was a homemaker and enjoyed watching game shows, and working crossword and word search puzzles.

She was married to Roy E. Melton in 1950 in Bentonville, Arkansas. He preceded her in death May 1, 1975. She was also preceded in death by two sons, Ricky Tutt, and Douglas Melton.

Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Fry, Galena, Kansas and Debra Simon, Neosho, Missouri; one sister, Rachel Channel, Galena, Kansas; eight grandchildren, twenty-five great-grandchildren, and four great-great grandchildren.

Jamia was entrusted to Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena, Kansas for cremation. The family will plan a memorial service at a later date.