Jana Barkley

Joplin, Missouri – Our loving daughter, Jana Lynn Barkley passed from this life Friday, February 17, 2017. She was born to Larry and Terry Gilmore Barkley in Hiawatha, Kansas on February 21, 1967. She is survived by her parents Terry and Ron Harley of Independence, and Larry and Janet Barkley of Tipton Ford.

Additional survivors are her brothers Jeff Barkley (Jo-An), Jon Harley (Kelly), Eric Venter (Milinda), Shan Mathews and sisters Jill Venter (Soren Petersen), and Melissa Hatting (Tom).

Jana was preceded in death by her grandparents, Gerald and Denzel Barkley and Floyd and Betty Gilmore as well as maternal uncles Garin, Ron, and Gary Gilmore.

Most of Jana’s early school years were in Independence, Kansas. She graduated from Neosho High School in 1985. After high school, she joined the U.S. Marine Corps and served her country honorably. She worked and lived in the Joplin area most of her adult life, including her most recent employment of ten plus years at Ducommun LaBarge.

Her loving heart and kind spirit touched many lives. She loved her family and her dogs, Max and Bella. In addition to her passion for animals, she loved sports and music. She will be remembered for her great sense of humor and will be missed by all those she loved, including her many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and cousins. She also left behind many friends, whom she was always willing to help with her loving spirit of nonjudgmental love.

A Celebration of Life service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Friday, February 24, 2017 at Riverton Friends Church. Pastor Wes Davis will officiate. Inurnment will follow at the Lowell Cemetery. Family will receive friends on Friday from 10:00 a.m., until service time at Riverton Friends Church. Jana has been entrusted to Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel for cremation. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Haitian Orphanage Ministry fund at the Riverton Friends Church or to the Faithful Friends Animal Advocates, 11281 East Highway 86, Neosho, MO. 64850.