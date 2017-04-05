Johnny Mallatt Hired as New Head Football Coach at RHS

Johnny Mallatt has been hired as the new head football coach at Riverton High School. Coach Johnny Mallatt is a 1968 graduate of Galena High School in Galena Kansas where he was an all-district quarterback and a 1972 graduate of Missouri Southern State University. Coach Mallatt has coached football 44 years, 39 years at the prep level and five years at the college level. He helped turn football programs around at three different high schools in Southeast Kansas.

Coach Mallatt led the Galena Bulldogs to three consecutive playoff appearances. His 2005 team went a perfect 9-0 to win the CNC conference and was the first Bulldog team to win 11 games in a single season and advance to the 2005 Kansas State Play-off Quarterfinals. They also were undefeated District 7 and CNC Conference Champions for 2005. His 2004 team qualified for the play-offs as a district runner-up while his 2006 edition won the District 7 crown and advanced to the play-offs as well. Coach Mallatt was voted CNC Conference Football Coach of the Year in 2004/2005. He also was selected as All Southeast Kansas Football Coach of the Year in 2004/2005.

Coach Mallatt was the head coach at Riverton High School in the early 1980s leading the Rams to their first ever conference championship in the CNC Conference. His 1983 Ram team defeated perennial high school football power Frontenac, which was the first time Riverton ad ever beaten them in 22 years of competition in the CNC conference. It was also Riverton’s first trip to the Kansas high school football play-offs in school history and they recorded their first play-off game win.

He also had the opportunity to help coach a football team at Baxter Springs High School that won their first CNC Conference championship and reached the state championship game at the University of Kansas in 1986 for the first time in school history. Coach Mallatt was the offensive coordinator of this squad and in charge of all special teams. He also coached undefeated junior high football teams at Galena and Baxter Springs.

Coach Mallatt coached 5 years at Missouri Southern State University as an assistant coach working with the running backs. During his first year at MSSU in 2007, he helped Southern finish with a winning record for the first time in 12 years, with the running backs rushing for over 2000 years.

He is also the author of a football coaching book that was published in 1999 by Coaches Choice Publishing Company. The title of his book is, “Coaching Footballs Wing-Bone Offense.” A new 2nd edition will be published in 2017. He has also written numerous articles for coaching publications such as Coach and Athletic Director Gridiron Strategies and The National Federation of State High School Associations Coaches Quarterly. He is a member of The National Federation of High School Coaches Association. He has been a speaker at many various football clinics during his tenure as a football coach. He also has conducted Coaching Character workshops for high school and middle school coaches.

Coach Mallatt and his wife, Kay reside in Baxter Springs. He has two grown children, J.W. Mallatt and his wife, Suzanne, and a daughter, Kelli Mallatt. He also has two grandchildren, Walker and Lexie Mallatt.