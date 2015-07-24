Joseph Douffet

Galena, Kan. – Joseph M. Douffet, 85, Galena, left this life to meet his maker at 5:15 p.m., July 21,2015 at this home, surrounded by his wife and family.

Joe was born on March 1, 1030 in Galena, Kan. He was born to Joe David and Edna (Densman) Douffet. He graduated from Galena High School in 1949. Joe enlisted in the U.S. Army. He was in the Army and reserves for seven years.

Joe married Wilma (Messer) Douffet on November 10, 1951 in Columbus, Kan., by Judge Milliard Knocks.

Joe went to work for Spencer Chemical on Auguust 5, 1051 as a chemist and retired June 1, 1989, after working for various chemical companies. Joe and Wilma retired to Galena in 1990. They devoted their life to volunteering. He supplied his own computers and taught Head Start for SEK-CAP children for seven years. Joe volunteered at the Galena Mining and Historical Museum for the last 25 years. Joe enjoyed working on the Model T Fords they have had for about 10 years and drove them many times in parade and other events. Joe served the community in many ways volunteering with different groups including Boy Scouts and Girl Scouts.

Joe belonged to St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, where he has served on the vestry, and also as the treasurer of the church for many years.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years Wilma Lee. He is also survived by one brother Denny Lee Douffet; sisters: Colleen Ray (Jim), Loretta Grube, Jeanie Nash and Becky Schurman (Richard); and brother-in-law Earl Dean Messer (Shirley), and many loving nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, grandparents and one sister, Caroline Walton.

Services will be held on Saturday, July 25, 2015. Visitation will be held from 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., followed by services at 1 p.m. at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 415 Washington, Galena, Kan. Father J.W. Stephenson will officiate.

A private burial will be at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the charity of your choice.