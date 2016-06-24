Joseph Skye

Baxter Springs, Kan. – Joseph Patrick “Jo-Pat” Skye, 43, went home to be with the Lord on Thursday, June 23, 2016 following an accident.

Jo-Pat was born on February 17, 1973 in Baxter Springs, Kan., to Alfred “Lenny” Skye Jr. and Maggie (Buffalo). Jo-Pat was a 1991 graduate of the Baxter Springs High School. After high school he was united in marriage to Stacy Ann (St. Clair) on July 11, 1992 in Baxter Springs, Kan. In 2015 he received his Bachelors of Science degree from Pittsburg State University.

Jo-Pat was a business owner and salesman throughout his life. He was CEO, Founder, Owner & President at BlueSkye Independent Rx Brokerage, LLC and former Director of Pharmacy Acquisitions & Mergers at USA Drug. He was currently employed by Kinney Drug of Gouverneur and Syracuse, NY. He currently served on the USD 508 School Board and had been a board member for the past 11 years. He was currently serving on the Inter Local School Board in Pittsburg, Kan. He was a past member of the Kiwanis Club. He was a member of the Ducks Unlimited Association. He was a very proud of his Native American Heritage and being a member of the Quapaw Tribe and Native American Church.

Jo-Pat loved coaching and teaching his children the game of baseball and softball. He enjoyed hunting waterfowl and dove, golfing, listening to music of all genre, frequent trips to Starbucks, and taking pictures of different events and being able to share his photos on social media. As much as he loved baseball his ultimate love was for his wife and children.

Jo-Pat is survived by his wife Stacy Skye; one son, Brendan Skye; two daughters, Emerson Jo Skye and Morgan Skye and Fiancé Lucas Westervelt; father, Alfred “Lenny” Skye Jr.; mother, Maggie Buffalo-Vanhorn and husband Roy; two brothers, Nathan “Tater” Skye, and Alfred “Pork Chop” Skye III; grandmother, Florence (Chala) Skye; Aunt, Mary Beth Kihega and husband Charles; mother and father-in-law, Bob and Shirley St. Clair; Sister-in-laws, Robin Graham and husband Rod, and Kelly St. Clair-Barnes and husband Paul; along with many nieces, nephews and extended family.

Jo-Pat was preceded in death by his grandfathers Alfred Skye Sr. and Arthur Buffalo; grandmother, Pauline Buffalo; Brother, Rick “Ricky” White; special uncle, Toss Bailey.

Jo-Pat was a very loving, generous and kind hearted man, even after his passing he will still be giving back through the gift of organ donation for which he was a donor.