Kenneth Blalock

Miami, Oklahoma – Kenneth Wayne Blalock, 71, passed away at his home on Saturday, February 4, 2017. Kenny was born on September 17, 1945 in Fairland, Oklahoma to Kermit “Jack” Lee and Goldie (Snowden) Blalock. Mr. Blalock graduated with the Miami High School Class of 1964, he then attended Bible College in Lincoln, Illinois where he received a Biblical Literature Degree, he then attended Pitt State University his Masters Degree and Teaching Certificate. He joined the United States Army in the years of 1970 and 1971. On December 23, 1981 he married Cheryl Dawn (Berry) Blalock at the Bethany Christian Church in Miami. Kenny worked as a teacher for twenty-nine years he retire while teaching at Baxter Springs Elementary, after retirement he worked as a substitute teacher for twelve and a half years. He served on the Commerce Election Board, was a member of the First Christian Church since the second grade where he taught Sunday School Fellowship Class and Miami Little Theater for thirty years, also was on their board of directors. He was preceded in passing by his parents Jack and Goldie Blalock, and his brothers Bob, Levi, Leborn, John Burl, Andy, Marvin “Beasley”, Julius Roy and Earl Blalock and a sister Lucy Wright.

Survivors include his loving wife Cheryl Blalock of the home, his children Amanda Jo Blalock of Lowell, Arkansas, Kenneth Wayne Blalock II of Springdale, Arkansas, Christina Ashley of Miami and Donna Ashley of Joplin, his grandchildren Dayton Power, Dayn Power, Dorian Power, Aalyla Faye Rochester and Lawrence Henry Rochester along with his brother Clayton McGonigle of New Lisbon, Wisconsin and sisters Belva Rupert of Commerce and Ann Seat of Huntsville, Arkansas and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a celebration of life at 10AM at First Christian Church Wednesday, February 8, 2017 with Pastors Brian Brubaker and Leon Weece officiating. Interment will follow at the Grand Army of the Republic Cemetery under the care of Brown-Winters Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami. Military Rite are being Provided by American Legion Post #147 of Miami.

The family has asked that memorial contributions be made to the First Christian Church in Kenny’s Honor.