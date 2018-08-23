Lacy O’Neal

Oswego, Kansas – Lacy Dean O’Neal was born February 21, 1928, in Brunswick Missouri. He leaves behind his wife, Shirley; daughter, MaryAnn and his son, Rex, his stepsons, who were like his own, Randy and Brian Collins, daughter-in-law, Dadhri and son-in-law Don, daughter-in-law, Marsha Collins. His grandchildren, Chris and Nick and his step-grandchildren, Chandler, Caitlin and Colby, and five great grandchildren and his brothers, Kenny and Bill and their families and many friends.

He was preceded in death by his son, Jerry, his first wife, Anna and his two sisters, MaryLou and Peggy.

He served our country as a Naval man for 2 years. He worked for 31 years at Armco Steel.

He was a strong, hard-working man who loved his family, loved riding his Harley Davidson motorcycle, working on projects and rebuilding cars, tractors and houses. His unique and joking character has touched all of our hearts and souls.

Lacy went to be with our Lord Sunday, August 19, 2018. He died at 90 years old. He will be missed by all.

A funeral service will be held at 2:00 pm on Thursday, August 23, 2018, at the First United Methodist Church of Oswego, under the direction of Derfelt Funeral Home of Oswego. Pallbearers will be John Fisher, Rick Wilson, Bill Cunningham, Bill O’Neal, Chris Benker, Chandler Collins, Jim Chenney, and Colby Collins. Burial will follow the service at Oswego Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 1-2:00 pm on the same day of the service, also at the church.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the First United Methodist Church of Oswego in care of the funeral home.