Legal Notice – Cherokee County Appraiser – Market Study Analysis

CHEROKEE COUNTY APPRAISER

CHEROKEE COUNTY COURTHOUSE

PO BOX 352

COLUMBUS, KANSAS 66725

K.S.A. 79-1460a RESULTS OF

MARKET STUDY ANALYSIS FOR

TAX YEAR 2017

A study of the residential and commercial real estate markets indicated that the market in Cherokee County is stable with no general upward or downward trend.

This is a countywide general overall market trend and does not apply to individual properties. All properties are, by law, appraised each year at their market value as of January 1st pursuant to K.S.A. 79-503a. Some individual properties may see increases or decreases in appraised values for reasons other than a general overall market trend.