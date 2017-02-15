Legal Notice – Cherokee County Commission – Invitation to Bid

Invitation for Bid – Demolition of Residential Structures

Cherokee County will be taking sealed bids for the demolishing of 16 homes that will be acquired in the Flood Buy Out Acquisition project.

Bid documents can be picked up at the Cherokee County Clerk’s office.

Sealed bids will received at the office of the County Clerk, 100 E. Maple, Columbus, KS until 10:30am, March 13, 2017. At that time the bids will be publicly opened and read aloud.

Bids are to be enclosed in a sealed envelope and marked plainly on the outside “Building Demolition Bid”.

Cherokee County reserves the right to accept or reject any or all bids.

Proof of Liability Insurance and Workers Compensation Insurance shall be furnished with the bid. Liability shall require a minimum of $500,000.

The general liability insurance should have no exclusions relating to bodily injury or property damage resulting out of explosion, collapse, or underground hazards and no exclusions relating to demolition operations.

The County reserves the right to make any investigation deemed necessary by the County to determine the ability of the bidder to do the project. Bidders shall furnish to the City such information as requested to determine the bidder’s qualifications. The County further reserves the right to reject any bid if the County deems the bidder no properly qualified to complete the project.

Bids shall be guaranteed for a period of thirty (30) days from the date and time set to receive bids.

Attention of bidders is called to the requirements as to: Section 109 of the 1974 Housing and Community Development Act and Executive Order 11246, and the Civil Rights Act of 1964.

Minority and Women Owned Businesses are encouraged to bid.