Legal Notice – Cherokee County Commission – Resolution 08-2017

(Published in The Sentinel-Times Wednesday, March 29, 2017)

RESOLUTION NO. 08-2017

A RESOLUTION BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS, AMENDING RESOLUTION 02-2017 AND REVISING THE PROCEDURE FOR DISBURSEMENT OF BUDGETED ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUNDS FOR THE YEAR 2017.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS;

SECTION 1. GENERAL AUTHORITY. K.S.A. 19-101, et. seq., and K.S.A. 19-212 authorize the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, to transact all County business and perform all powers of local legislation deemed appropriate, and to make all contracts and do all other acts in relation to the property and concerns of the County necessary to the exercise of its corporate or administrative powers.

SECTION 2. PROJECT. The Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, has levied and budgeted Forty-five thousand dollars ($45,000.00) for the Cherokee County economic development program for the year 2017.

SECTION 3. ADMINISTRATION. The Board of County Commissioners shall disburse the remaining budgeted annual funds through quarterly payments to the Economic Development Corporation of Cherokee County, Kansas, beginning with the second quarter, April, 2017.

SECTION 4. PUBLICATION. This Resolution shall be effective upon passage. The County Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published in the official County Newspaper.

SECTION 5. CONFLICT. That all resolutions, County policies or parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby repealed insofar as they conflict herewith.

PASSED AND APPROVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, this 27th day of March, 2017.

Patrick W. Collins

Cherokee County Commissioner

Neal Anderson

Cherokee County Commissioner

Cory Moates

Cherokee County Commissioner

ATTEST:

Rodney D. Edmondson, County Clerk (Seal)