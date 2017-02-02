Legal Notice – Cherokee County – Res. 04-2017

RESOLUTION NO. 04-2017

A RESOLUTION ADJUSTING CHEROKEE COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT LINES FOR CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS, THAT THE FOLLOWING RESOLUTION BE ADOPTED:

SECTION 1. GENERAL AUTHORITY. K.S.A. 19-101, et. seq., and K.S.A. 19-212 authorize the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, to transact all County business and perform all powers of local legislation deemed appropriate, and to make all contracts and do all other acts in relation to the property and concerns of the County necessary to the exercise of its corporate or administrative powers.

SECTION 2. LEGISLATIVE ACTION. Pursuant to K.S.A. 19-204, “The board of county commissioners, on the day of the organization of the board or as soon thereafter as may be possible, shall meet and divide the county into three commissioner districts or such number of districts as is prescribed by resolution of the board, as compact and equal in population as possible, and number them. Such districts shall be subject to alteration at least once every three years.”

SECTION 3. COUNTY COMMISSION DISTRICT ADJUSTMENTS. While maintaining internal precinct lines, and adjusting the Cherokee County district lines, according to the latest census, and in compliance with the requirement that the County Commission districts be compact and equal, the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, adopts the district lines of the three County Commission districts, as adjusted, numbered and reflected n the map, Attachment “A”, dated January 23, 2017 hereinafter incorporated by reference as the official Cherokee County Commission l District Map.

SECTION 4. PUBLICATION. The County Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published in the official County Newspaper.

SECTION 5. CONFLICT. All resolutions, County policies or parts thereof, in conflict herewith are hereby expressly repealed insofar and they conflict herewith.

SECTION 6. EFFECTIVE DATE. This resolution shall be effective upon passage.

PASSED AND APPROVED this 23rd day of January, 2017, by the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas.

Neal Anderson

Cherokee County Commissioner

Cory Moates

Cherokee County Commissioner

Patrick W. Collins

Cherokee County Commissioner

ATTEST:

Rodney D. Edmondson

County Clerk

(SEAL)