Legal Notice – Cherokee County – Resolution 01-2017

Resolution 01-2017

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS:

WHEREAS, the Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, has determined that the financial statements and financial reports for the year ending December 31, 2017 to be prepared in conformity with the requirements of K.S.A. 75-l 120a(a) are not relevant to the requirements of

the cash basis and budget laws of this state and are of no significant value to the Commissioners or the members of the general public of the County of Cherokee and

WHEREAS, there are no revenue bond ordinances or other ordinances or resolutions of the municipality which require financial statements and financial reports to be prepared in conformity with K.S.A. 75-l 120a(a) for the year ending December 31, 2017.

NOW, THEREFORE BE IT RESOLVED, by the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, in regular meeting duly assembled the 23r d day of January, 2017 that the Commissioners requests the Director of Accounts and Reports to waive the requirements of K.S.A. 75-l 120a(a) as they apply to the County of Cherokee for the year ending December 31, 2017.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that the Commissioners shall cause the financial statements and financial reports of the County of Cherokee to be prepared on the basis of cash receipts and disbursements as adjusted to show compliance with the cash basis and budget laws of this State.

Adopted January 23, 2017

Cherokee County Board of County Commissioners

Robert Myers

Chairman

Charles Naiper

Commissioner

Patrick W. Collins

Commissioner

Rodney Edmondson

Cherokee County Clerk