Legal Notice – Cherokee County – Resolution 02-2017

RESOLUTION NO. 2-2017

A RESOLUTION BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS, ESTABLISHING PROCEDURE FOR DISBURSEMENT OF BUDGETED ECONOMIC DEVELOPMENT FUNDS FOR THE YEAR2017.

BE IT RESOLVED BY THE BOARD OF COUNTY COMMISSIONERS OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS:

SECTION 1. GENERAL AUTHORITY. K.S.A. 19-101, et. seq., and K.S.A. 19-212

authorize the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, to transact all County business and perform all powers oflocal legislation deemed appropriate, and to make all contracts and do all other acts in relation to the property and concerns of the County necessary to the exercise of its corporate or administrative powers.

SECTION 2. PROJECT. The Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, has levied and budgeted Forty-five thousand dollars ($45,000.00) for the Cherokee County economic development program for the year 2017.

SECTION 3. ADMINISTRATION. Upon receipt of paid invoices from the Director of Economic Development for Cherokee County, Kansas, or from the Cherokee County Economic Development Corporation, the Board of County Commissioners shall review the expenses for reimbursement of fifty percent (50%) of each invoice, up to the total amount budgeted for 2017, Forty-five thousand dollars ($45,000.00)

SECTION 4. PUBLICATION. This Resolution shall be effective upon passage. The County Clerk shall cause this resolution to be published in the official County Newspaper.

SECTION 5. CONFLICT. That all resolutions, County policies or parts thereof in conflict herewith are hereby repealed insofar as they conflict herewith.

PASSED and APPROVED by the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee

County, Kansas, this 9th_day of January, 2017

Robert Myers

Chairman

Charles Naiper

Commissioner

Patrick W. Collins

Commissioner

Rodney Edmondson

Cherokee County Clerk