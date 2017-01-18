Legal Notice – Cherokee County – Resoultion #03-2017

RESOLUTION #03-2017 AND PROCLAMATION

PROCLAMATION of a State of Local Disaster Emergency for Cherokee County, Kansas:

WHEREAS on the 12th day of January, 2017, the Board of Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas finds that certain conditions have caused, or eminently threaten to cause wide-spread or severe damage, injury or loss of life or property in disaster property proportion in Cherokee County, Kansas.

WHEREAS, such conditions have created obstructions which endanger health, safety, and welfare of persons and property within the border of Cherokee County, Kansas.

Now, therefore, be it resolved by the Board of Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas.

That the Board of County Commissioners of Cherokee County, Kansas, under and by virtue of the authority vested in it by K.S.A. 1976 Supp. 48-932, does hereby PROCLAIM that a State of Local Disaster Emergency exists.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED AND PROCLAIMED that the area within the border of Cherokee County, Kansas covered by this proclamation/resolution is the entire area of Cherokee County, Kansas.

BE IT FURTHER RESOLVED that said Board has all rights and/or powers to perform such functions as are vested in said Board by and through the provisions of the Kansas Emergency Preparedness Act of 1975.

IT IS FURTHER RESOLVED AND PROCLAIMED that this resolution shall remain in effect for a period of seven (7) days unless terminated earlier or renewed by consent of the governing body.

ADOPTED BY THE BOARD OF CHEROKEE COUNTY COMMISSIONERS THIS 11th DAY OF JANUARY, 2017.

PATRICK W. COLLINS

COMMISSIONER

RODNEY EDMONDSON

COUNTY CLERK