Legal Notice – City of Galena Public Meeting

(First Published in The Sentinel-Times, January 18, 2017.)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

MEETING

CITY OF GALENA has filed a pre-application with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, for financial assistance to acquire and/or develop MAIN STREET PROJECT PHASE II

The area to be served by the proposed project is: MAIN STREET FROM 4TH STREET TO FRONT STREET.

A meeting regarding the proposed project will be held on 2/6/17 at the following location: COUNCIL CHAMBERS CITY BUILDING 211 W. 7th STREET.

The public is invited to attend this meeting and to provide comments on the proposed project.

DALE OGLESBY 1/16/17

Name of Applicant Official

MAYOR, CITY OF GALENA

Title of Applicant Official