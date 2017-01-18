Legal Notice – City of Galena Public Meeting

(First Published in The Sentinel-Times, January 18, 2017.)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
MEETING
CITY OF GALENA has filed a pre-application with the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Rural Development, for financial assistance to acquire and/or develop MAIN STREET PROJECT PHASE II
The area to be served by the proposed project is: MAIN STREET FROM 4TH STREET TO FRONT STREET.
A meeting regarding the proposed project will be held on 2/6/17 at the following location: COUNCIL CHAMBERS CITY BUILDING 211 W. 7th STREET.
The public is invited to attend this meeting and to provide comments on the proposed project.
DALE OGLESBY 1/16/17
Name of Applicant Official
MAYOR, CITY OF GALENA
Title of Applicant Official