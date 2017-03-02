Legal Notice – Darrel G. Shumake – Estate of Helen Manning

(First published in the Sentinel-Times, March 1, 2017.)
DARREL G. SHUMAKE #08591
ATTORNEY AT LAW
117 WEST MAPLE
P.O. BOX 73
COLUMBUS, KANSAS 66725
620-429-2284
620-429-1012 facsimile
Email: dshumake@columbus-ks.com
IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS
PROBATE DIVISION
IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF
HELEN MANNING, DECEASED NO. 16 PR 1
NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT
THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:
You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed on the 28th day of February, 2017, in said Court by WILLIAM C. HANER, EXECUTOR of the Estate of HELEN MANNING, DECEASED, praying for a final settlement of the estate, approval of his acts, proceedings and accounts as Executor, allowance for Attorney’s Fees and expenses; determination of the heirs, legatees and devisees entitled to the estate and assignment to them in accordance with the terms and provisions of decedent’s Last Will and Testament in force at the time of decedent’s death.
You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 27th day of March, 2017, at 11:30 o’clock A.M., on said day, in said Court, in the City of Columbus, Cherokee County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.
William C. Haner – Petitioner
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER