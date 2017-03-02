Legal Notice – Darrel G. Shumake – Estate of Helen Manning

(First published in the Sentinel-Times, March 1, 2017.)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF

HELEN MANNING, DECEASED NO. 16 PR 1

NOTICE OF HEARING ON PETITION FOR FINAL SETTLEMENT

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that a Petition has been filed on the 28th day of February, 2017, in said Court by WILLIAM C. HANER, EXECUTOR of the Estate of HELEN MANNING, DECEASED, praying for a final settlement of the estate, approval of his acts, proceedings and accounts as Executor, allowance for Attorney’s Fees and expenses; determination of the heirs, legatees and devisees entitled to the estate and assignment to them in accordance with the terms and provisions of decedent’s Last Will and Testament in force at the time of decedent’s death.

You are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 27th day of March, 2017, at 11:30 o’clock A.M., on said day, in said Court, in the City of Columbus, Cherokee County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.

William C. Haner – Petitioner

DARREL G. SHUMAKE #08591

ATTORNEY AT LAW

117 WEST MAPLE

P. O. BOX 73

COLUMBUS, KANSAS 66725

620-429-2284

620-429-1012 FACSIMILE

E-MAIL: dshumake@columbus-ks.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER