Legal Notice – Mark Werner Attorney – Bilke Estate

First published in The Galena Sentinel Times February 15, 2017

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of James Leroy Bilke, Deceased

Case No. 13 PR 19

(Pursuant to K. S. A. Chapter 59)

(TITLE TO REAL ESTATE INVOLVED)

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are notified that a Petition has been filed on February 9, 2017, in this Court by Linda Jean Bilke, duly appointed, qualified and acting Executrix of the Estate of James Leroy Bilke, deceased, praying for final settlement of the estate, requesting that Petitioner’s acts be approved; accounts be settled and allowed; the heirs, devisees and legatees entitled to the estate and assignment to them in accordance with the will of James Leroy Bilke, deceased be determined; the Court find the allowances requested for attorneys’ fees and expenses are reasonable and should be allowed; the costs be determined and ordered paid; the administration of the Estate be closed; upon the filing of receipts the Petitioner be finally discharged as Executor of the Estate of James Leroy Bilke, deceased, and the Petitioner be released from further liability.

You are required to file your written defenses to the Petition on or before the 13th day of March, 2017 at 9:00 a.m., in the District Court of Cherokee County, Kansas, 100 W. Maple Street, Columbus, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail to file your written defenses, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

Linda Jean Bilke

Petitioner

Mark A. Werner #11302

Law Office of Mark A. Werner

201 S. Broadway, Ste. C

Pittsburg, KS 66762

(620) 232-2442

(620) 232-2994 (fax)

mawerner0126@gmail.com

Attorney for Petitioner