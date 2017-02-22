Legal Notice – Myers Attorney At Law – Cook

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Estate of

STEPHANIE LYNN COOK, deceased.

Case No. 17 PR 5

NOTICE OF HEARING AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on February 21, 2017, a Petition was filed in this Court that Randy Trease, be granted Letters of Administration, filed herein.

You are required to file your written defenses thereto on or before April 13, 2017, at 1:00 p.m. in the District Court, Cherokee County, Kansas, at which time and place the cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

All creditors are notified to exhibit their demands against the Estate within the latter of four months from the date of first publication of notice under K.S.A. 59-2236 and amendments thereto, or if the identity of the creditor is known or reasonably ascertainable, 30 days after actual notice was given as provided by law, and if their demands are not thus exhibited, they shall be forever barred.

Submitted and approved by:

_/s/ Robert E. Myers______

Robert E. Myers, SC#18751

313 E. Maple, P.O. Box 495

Columbus, Kansas 66725

620-429-3151

Fax 429-3146

Attorney for Petitioner