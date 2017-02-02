Legal Notice – Myers Attorney At Law – Maize

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS

In the Matter of the Guardianship and

Conservatorship of

Case No. 15 PR 41

Dalton J. Maize.

NOTICE OF SUIT

GREETINGS TO: AARON MAIZE AND ALICIA MAIZE

You are hereby notified that a Petition for Guardianship has been filed in Cherokee County District Court by Petitioner for judgment in this matter. You are required to answer the petition on or before the 6th day of March 2017, at 1:00 p.m., in the District Court at Cherokee County Courthouse, Columbus, Kansas. If you fail to plead, judgment will be entered in due course upon the Petition.

__/s/ Robert E. Myers________

Robert E. Myers, SC#18751

313 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 495

Columbus, KS 66725

620-429-3151

620-429-3146

Attorney for Petitioner