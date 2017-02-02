Legal Notice – Myers Attorney At Law – Maize

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS
In the Matter of the Guardianship and
Conservatorship of
Case No. 15 PR 41
Dalton J. Maize.
NOTICE OF SUIT
GREETINGS TO: AARON MAIZE AND ALICIA MAIZE
You are hereby notified that a Petition for Guardianship has been filed in Cherokee County District Court by Petitioner for judgment in this matter. You are required to answer the petition on or before the 6th day of March 2017, at 1:00 p.m., in the District Court at Cherokee County Courthouse, Columbus, Kansas. If you fail to plead, judgment will be entered in due course upon the Petition.
__/s/ Robert E. Myers________
Robert E. Myers, SC#18751
313 E. Maple St., P.O. Box 495
Columbus, KS 66725
620-429-3151
620-429-3146
Attorney for Petitioner