Legal Notice – Shumake Attorney at Law – Nepple

(First Published in The Sentinel-Times, January 11, 2017.)

IN THE DISTRICT COURT OF CHEROKEE COUNTY, KANSAS

PROBATE DIVISION

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERTA M. NEPPLE, ALSO KNOWN AS ROBERTA MARIE NEPPLE, DECEASED

NO. 14 PR 55

NOTICE OF HEARING

THE STATE OF KANSAS TO ALL PERSONS CONCERNED:

You are hereby notified that on the 9th day of January, 2017, a Petition for Sale of Real Estate, was filed in this Court by Nancy Evans, Administrator of the Estate of Roberta M. Nepple, also known as Roberta Marie Nepple, Deceased, praying for an order authorizing and directing the sale of the following described real estate situate in Cherokee County, Kansas:

Lots One (1), Two (2), and Three (3), in Block Five (5), Lisle’s Addition to the City of Columbus, Cherokee County, Kansas, according to the recorded plat thereof

you are hereby required to file your written defenses thereto on or before the 6th day of February 2017, at 9 o’clock A.M., of said day in said Court in the City of Columbus, Cherokee County, Kansas, at which time and place said cause will be heard. Should you fail therein, judgment and decree will be entered in due course upon said Petition.

Nancy Evans – Administrator of the Estate of Roberta M. Nepple, also known as Roberta Marie Nepple, Deceased

DARREL G. SHUMAKE #08591

ATTORNEY AT LAW

117 WEST MAPLE

P. O. BOX 73

COLUMBUS, KANSAS 66725

TEL: 620-429-2284

FAX: 620-429-1012

E-MAIL: dshumake@columbus-ks.com