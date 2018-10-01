Lillian Myers

Joplin, Missouri – Lillian May (Spencer) Myers, age 91, passed away at her home at 10:15 pm on Tuesday, September 25, 2018.

Lillian was born in West Mineral, Kansas on February 17, 1927 to the union of Clarence D. Spencer and Lena (Bolton) Spencer. She attended West Mineral schools up until the time of her graduation.

Lillian worked in the cutting room at King Louie Garment Factory in Baxter Springs preparing the fabric to make bowling shirts. She had lived in Galena, Kansas and on Central City Road in Joplin for many years before settling in the city of Joplin in the late 2000’s. During her free time, she enjoyed spending time with her flowers, making sure that she always had a beautiful garden. She was a member of Sixth Street Baptist Church in Galena.

Lillian was united in marriage with Ray William Myers on November 12, 1946. She preceded him in death in 2004.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; two brothers, Clarence A. Spencer, and James E. Spencer; one sister, Ruth L. (Spencer) Smith; one son, Donnie Myers; one daughter-in-law, Mary Myers; and two grandsons, Larry Spradling, and Mike Spradling.

Survivors include one son, Gary Deems (wife, Sharon) of Columbus; and one daughter, Betty Deems (husband, Tommy) of Battlefield; as well as 7 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren.

A Graveside service was held at 2:00 pm on Monday, October 1, 2018 at Lone Elm Cemetery, rural Columbus, Kansas.

Visitation was held from 12-1:30 on Monday, October 1, at Derfelt Funeral Home of Columbus.