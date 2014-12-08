Linda Rago

Baxter Springs – Linda D. Rago, 55 of Baxter Springs, Kan., passed from this life on Sunday, November 30, 3014 at the University Of Kansas Hospital.

Linda was born on May 27, 1959 in El Central, Calif., to the union of Loyal G. and Juanita (Hadden) Tillman. She was united in marriage on March 27, 1979 in Melrose, Kan., to Richard James Rago.

Linda worked as a waitress and was a homemaker loving and caring for her family and friends. She and Richard enjoyed many days relaxing and sitting on the front porch.

Linda is preceded in death by her parents.

She is survived by her husband Richard Rago of the home; two sons, David Rago of Joplin, Mo., and Chris Rago of Baxter springs, Kan.; one daughter, Brandi Munoz and husband Noe of Vinita, Okla.; three sisters, Janet Marshall, Gail Heil, and Lois Cummings; one brother, David Tillman along with many ½ brothers; and six grandchildren.

Memorial services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, December 6, 2014 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Pastor Bruce Heil officiated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.derfeltfuneralhomes.com.