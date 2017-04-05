Lions Peace Poster third in District N

Baxter Springs Peace Poster 1st Place winner Lucy Tosima is pictured with Lions International Director Howard Hudson at the Kansas District N Convention held April 1, 2017 in Wichita. Lucy’s poster placed 3rd in the district. The Lions Peace Poster Contest is an international contest promoting peace with entries from around the world. District winners are invited to the Saturday luncheon with their family members to receive their award.

Lucy attends Central Elementary School and is the daughter of Toby and Maddie Tosima.

About Kansas Lions Club District N: there are approximately 85 Lions Clubs in the district. The district consists of 27 counties in Southeast Kansas from Cherokee to McPherson.