Lions swept the Rams

Jeremy Brittle|Riverton

The Lions headed to Riverton to take on a down Rams team. The Lions swept them earlier this season at home but Riverton Senior night might find more difficult to win so easy. The Lady Lions had a handful as the Lady Rams kept it close but was victorious with a 41-31 victory. The Lions had a slow start but rolled to an blow out victory 69-35 over the Rams.

The Lions came out slow and the Lady Rams did not shoot well at all in the first quarter. It was evident it was going to be a close game. The Lady Lions were off their game as the Lady Rams defense kept most of the fast breaks and quick moment to a minimum and with no help from a shooting slump as Baxter couldn’t convert on baskets at point blank range. Delany Barnes had 6 of the lady Lions 13 points to lead 13-8 at the end of the first quarter.

The Lady Lions would get even slower as the Lady Rams would press and turnovers started to add up. The only points in the second quarter came from senior Cheyenna VonMoss, with a three pointer. All the empty three pointers in the first quarters were gone the Lady Rams were finding some success in the paint The Lady Lions gave up 8 points in the paint and only three outside the paint. The Lady Lions slightly trailed 16-19.

Second half would get better for the Lady Lions as they got in somewhat of a rhythm on defense. Barnes would gear up under the basket as she pulled the paint with 16 second half points and was the most accurate shooter for the Lady Lions. Disaster struck in the form of an injury to one of the senior s for Riverton who was doing a good job of shutting down the paint shots most of the night and would not return to the game. The Lady Lions would go on to finish the game winning 41-31.

Barnes led the team with 22 points and 3 big blocks. Riley Abernathy had 8 points and 3 steals. VonMoss had 5 points and a stolen ball a few times. Hailey Horn, Kassity Shafer, and Abbey Underhill all had 2 points each. Underhill had a steal and Horn had 2 steals. Shafer had a big block shot under the basket.

The Varsity Lions came out slow but found some momentum from Max Shaffer, who had 6 of the 11 points in the first quarter to lead 11-8. The Lions started to press in the second quarter and found lots of success. Garrett Shafer joined in the paint with M. Shaffer. A question the Rams couldn’t find an answer for. Kaid Karnes hit his second three pointer of the night. The Lions led 30-20 to give them some cushion going into halftime.

The Lions would remain in their 1-2-2-1 press with success into the third quarter. The Lions were to much for the younger Rams point guard, causing several turnovers and extending their lead. They would keep what was working in the first quarter, which was to get the ball to Garrett and Max in the paint and let them dump it off into the basket, with mostly easy baskets with the height advantage. The Lions shut the door as they now were winning 50-28. Preston Crockett drained a three pointer from the top of the arch. Nate Thompson got on the boards with a dunk shot in the paint. Trey White, who was surprisingly blanked in the first half, came alive. Lions would go on to win 69-35.

The Lions remain on the road to face the Southeast Lancers next Friday night. The Lions have some momentum going and have hopes to keep it rolling, as they will end the season on the road with two games remaining. The Lions swept the Lancers on homecoming and hopes to do it again before going into sub-state.