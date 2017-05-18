Lisa Taylor

Springdale, Arkansas – Lisa Anne (Houser) Taylor was greeted into the warm and welcoming arms of her Savior on May 9, 2017 in Springdale, Arkansas, from a sudden illness at the age of 65. She brought great light into this world when she was born on December 18, 1951 in Fort Scott, Kansas to Glen and Marty Houser. Her mother preceded her in death. Anne grew in up in Columbus, Kansas with her wonderful parents and her beloved sisters, Janet and Andrea (Ande.) She had a zest for life that brought continual light to all those around her and a laugh that was contagious. On August 23, 1970 she was united in marriage to the love of her life, Steven Dale Taylor. They were blessed to share 46 years of truly blissful marriage. Together they had many adventures on their loved GoldWing motorcycle. They traveled across most of the United States; some of their favorites included Maine, Northern Minnesota, Niagara Falls, Yellowstone, Garden of the Gods, Grand Canyon, Michigan, and Glacier National Park. They had planned on going down the west coast in the coming fall.

Anne and Steve were blessed with one daughter, Stef (Taylor) Loveland (husband West), and one grandson, Shepherd Luke, who brought her much joy since his birth in December. She is survived by her husband, sisters, one niece and nephew, three grand-nieces and one grand-nephew.

Anne loved her career as a counselor at Galena High School and Baxter Springs High School, from which she retired in 2015. She treasured her students and changed the lives of innumerable young people, and was particularly rewarded by giving her students the opportunity to go to college. She changed lives in the most compassionate way, while keeping a sense of humor and sense of perspective. Her optimism, joy, and the ability to see good in all things and people, were treasured and will never be forgotten.

A celebration of her life will be held at Crossroads Church in Baxter Springs, Kansas on Friday, May 12 at 4:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Anne Taylor Opportunity Scholarship at Baxter Springs High School. Checks can be made out to USD 508 and mailed to 1108 Military Avenue, Baxter Springs, Kansas 66713, or at https://www.gofundme.com/anne-taylor-opportunity-scholarship.