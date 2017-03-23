Lorraine Otis

Baxter Springs, Kansas – Lorraine Imogene Otis, 94, passed from this life on Wednesday, March 15, 2017 at Freeman Hospital, Joplin, Missouri.

Lorraine was born on September 15, 1922 in Newburg, Missouri, to the union of John L. and Nora (Varley) Stough. Lorraine was united in marriage to Noah Leonard Otis on December 25, 1945 in Rolla, Missouri. Lorraine loved and cared for her family and friends as a homemaker. She enjoyed crocheting, sewing and working outside. She loved spending time with her family and her dogs.

Lorraine is preceded in death by her parents, husband, two sisters, Ethel Louise and Betty Aquillard; two brothers, Frank Stough and Lloyd Stough.

Lorraine is survived by one son, Tom Otis and wife, Peggy of Baxter Springs; one daughter, Judy Watkins and husband, Rodney of Riverton; one brother, Lee Stough of Bell, Missouri; two sisters, Joann Sharpe of Rolla, Missouri, and Nancy Guffey of Republic, Missouri; one granddaughter, Haley Watkins; one great granddaughter, Gracie Rants; one step-granddaughter, Tammy Hoover; two step great grandchildren, Amber Plunkett, and Laken Hoover.

Graveside services were held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, March 20, 2017 at the Baxter Springs Cemetery. Pastor Geoff Buffalo officiated. Family received friends from 11:30a.m., -12:45 p.m., Monday at the funeral home. Memorial donations may be made to Baxter Springs Meals on Wheels in care of the funeral home.