Louis Adkins

Baxter Springs, Kansas – Louis Lee Adkins, age 95, departed this life on Wednesday, March 15, 2017. Visitation was held Sunday, March 19, 2017 from 2:00 pm until 3:00 pm at Lake Center Baptist Church on Monkey Island. The service was at 3:00 pm at Lake Center Baptist Church. He was laid to rest in the Baxter Springs Cemetery.

Louis was born October 27, 1921 in Midland, Arkansas. He was the son of the late Jessie and Meda Turner Adkins. He was a Veteran of the U. S. Air Corp. He worked for Kipps-Roberts Machine Shop in Miami, Oklahoma and then for KMT of Baxter Springs, Kansas. He was preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Elizabeth Adkins and his second wife of 10 years, Juanita Adkins. He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Paul, Jerry, and John Adkins and sisters, Janie Adkins and Billie Clinton.

Louis is survived by a son, Craig (Mary) Adkins; daughter, Shari (Mike) Salyer; step son, Roger (Tish) Henson; five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren.

He was a faithful member and deacon of the Baxter Springs Baptist Church, while he lived in Baxter, and the Lake Center Baptist Church on Monkey Island.

Pallbearers were his grandsons, Jeffrey and Brian Adkins; great-grandsons, Jacob Truex, Terry Truex, Aaron Shaw, and Michael Salyer. Honorary Pallbearers were the members of his Hand and Foot Canasta Card Group and his Sunday School Class.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Lake Center Baptist Church.