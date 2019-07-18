Marcia Qualls

Galena, Kansas – Marcia A. Qualls, age 72, passed away at 6:02 pm, Tuesday, July 16, 2019 at Mercy Hospital, Joplin Missouri following an illness.

Marcia was born November 23, 1946 in Columbus. Her parents were James and Bonnie (Crane) Larison. She grew up in Lowell and had lived most of her life in Galena.

She graduated from Riverton High School with the class of 1965. She was a member of St Patrick’s Catholic Church in Galena. Marcia had also been a member of the Ladies Elks. She was an avid bowler. Her greatest interest was her grandkids.

Marcia was married to Neil E. Qualls on July 19, 1974 in Miami, Oklahoma. He survives.

Additional survivors include two sons, Jim Adams (Kristi), Galena, and Jeff Qualls, Galena; one daughter, Julie Barnard (David), Joplin, Missouri; one sister, Dixie Stone (Johnnie), Baxter Springs; 11 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

Rosary prayer service will be at 9:30 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Galena.

The Funeral Mass will be at 10:00 am, Friday, July 19, 2019 at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, Galena. The Celebrant will be Fr. Jeremy Huser. Arrangements are under the direction of Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to either St Jude's Childrens Hospital, or Shriner's Hospital Dad's travel fund in care of the funeral home.