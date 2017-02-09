Miller retires from Walmart after 17 years

Larry Miller retires after 45 years from the retail/grocery business. He began his adventure with Consumers Market in 1972, and worked there for 28 years until they closed their doors. He continued in the same building for another year working for Allens grocery store. Larry parted from this company and took a position with Walmart, where he worked as a manager for the last 17 years. Throughout his career, Larry met numerous people; coworkers, regular customers, all of which became close friends. Family and friends acknowledged Larry’s hard work with a nice celebration on Saturday, February 4, 2017!