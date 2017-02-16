Narcotic Search Warrant Leads to Two Arrests

On February 15, 2017 at approximately 7:00 pm Officers with the Galena Police Department along with the assistance of the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Detective Bureau conducted a Narcotic Search Warrant at 519 E 23 Terrace in Galena, KS.

During the course of this search officers recovered approximately three pounds of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and a hand gun.

Christopher Kyle Degraff and Bobbie Joe Degraff were taken into custody for Possession of Marijuana with intent to distribute, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana, Misdemeanor Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal use of a weapon.

They are both being held at the Cherokee County Jail on $32,000 bond.