New Sheriff’s Office Narcotics K9 Team Wasting No Time

The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office is proud to announce an addition to their team!

Keo, a Belgian Malinois, who will turn 2 years old in April, has been assigned to work with Deputy Sheriff Chris Wren.

Keo is a dual-purpose K9, who has been trained to detect illegal narcotics, such heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and cocaine, in addition to learning fugitive apprehension skills.

Although Keo just recently started his work with the Sheriff’s Office, he and Deputy Wren wasted no time in interdicting illegal narcotics before they could be distributed.

Just before 11:00 p.m. on Tuesday, February 28, 2017, a Cherokee County Narcotic Investigator conducted a traffic stop on a 2009 Hyundai Sonata, driven by Jeannie Marie Kress, 35, of Columbus.

Keo alerted on the vehicle where over 3.5 pounds of marijuana was located along with a loaded .40 caliber hand gun.

“It’s exciting to see Keo and Deputy Wren already proving to be an effective team in locating and removing illegal drugs from our community,” stated Cherokee County Sheriff David Groves.

“The traffic stop last night, which resulted in the seizure of over $12,000.00 worth of marijuana, was conducted as part of an investigation our detectives began several months ago, involving area residents traveling out of state and trafficking narcotics back to Cherokee County to sale,” added Sheriff Groves.

Kress was arrested on allegations of Possessing Marijuana with Intent to Distribute, Felony Possession of Drug Paraphernalia and Criminal Use of a Weapon. She is being held in the Cherokee County Jail in lieu of $31,000.00 bond.