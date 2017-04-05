Nola Bryant

Miami, Oklahoma – Nola Jo Bryant, a long time resident of Picher, passed away March 27, 2017 at Eastwood Manor in Commerce. She was 82.

Nola was born December 4, 1934 in Picher, to Gerald “Jerry” and Alberta “Betty” Mae (Whittington) Williams. She grew up in downtown Picher. During the mining days her father was fire chief. She attended and graduated from Picher High School in 1952. She was very patriotic and a dyed in the wool – Picher Gorilla. She loved her county, her hometown, the people of Picher, family and friends.

Nola had worked many jobs through the years. The movie theater in Picher as a young girl, aid work in nursing homes, cleaned houses, drug store worker for the Koronis’s in Picher, secretary work for “Ace Electric”, warehouse work for O.C.C.P. in Miami, and with the local area schools. Her great passion was house wife and mother. She was a member of The Father’s House Church / Tri – State Faith Center, which relocated to Miami during the Picher Buy – out. She had been an active member at Father’s House Church since 1982. She did volunteer work in the Christian School at Cardin as well as serving the Lord Faithfully for years at Church and in the community. She loved the Word of God, worshipping the Lord and attending church service.

She enjoyed reading and writing. She had written many poems and was in the process of writing a book about Picher, which her daughters hope to someday compile and put together.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ralph L. Bryant, 1978, a daughter, Karen Denise Johnson 2013 and her parents.

Survivors include three children Kathy Diane Smith of Waxahachie, Texas, Kristy Deanna Bauer of Miami, and Ralph Eugene Bryant of Colorado, two brothers, Kenny Williams of Miami, and Floyd Williams of Goose Creek, South Carolina; 14 grandchildren, Brian Thompson, Sarah Velasco, Ryan Davis, Rachel Bear, Jerusha Lo’pez, Miriam Bauer, Jericho Bauer, Latosha Smith, Latonya Smith, Josh Smith, Vanessa Bryant, Angie Freeman, Becky Ernest and Jodana Freeman and 25 great grandchildren.

Funeral Services were Thursday, March 30, 2017 at 10:00 a.m. at the Father’s House Church at 2226 G. Street N.W. in Miami. Rev. Charles Clevenger and his associate, Nola’s daughter, Kristy Bauer officiated. Interment was in G.A.R. Cemetery in Miami. Serving as pallbearers were Blayne Draper, Malachi Pate, Joshua Smith, Brian Thompson, Ryan Davis and Zachary Thompson. Honorary Pallbearers were Robert Velasco, Kenny Williams, Jr., Dylan Davis and Tim Johnson. The family received friends Wednesday evening from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Paul Thomas Funeral Home Chapel in Miami. Services had been placed in the care of the Paul Thomas Funeral Home and Cremation Service of Miami.