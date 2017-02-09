Nora Kitch

Joplin, Missouri – Nora Idalene Kitch passed away on Sunday, February 5, at Communities of Wildwood. She was born on September 13, 1920, at Central City, to Fannie (Allen) Overstreet and Eugene Overstreet. The family moved to Galena, Kansas when she was in the 2nd grade. Idalene graduated from Galena High School in 1938. She and William J. Kitch were married on September 1, 1940 in Joplin. He preceded her in death in 1985.

During their 45 year marriage, Idalene and Bill lived in Galena, Kansas, St Louis, and Tulsa, Oklahoma. After Bill’s death, she returned to Joplin to live.

She and Bill loved square dancing and were active in the Boot and Slippers Square Dance Club in Tulsa. Idalene was a homemaker for most of her life. She made porcelain dolls and taught doll making classes for several years from her home after returning to Joplin. She also loved old movies and accumulated a large collection of them. She enjoyed noisy family get-togethers and parties. Idalene was a member of First Christian Church in Galena.

She was preceded in death by her parents, her husband, and her sister, Juanita Hinman who died in 2008. She is survived by her nephew, Bill Hinman and his wife Bonnie; great-niece, Beth Cooper and husband Eric; great-nephew, Brad Hinman and wife Carmi, and five of their children: Will, Parker, Brody, Delaney, and Owen. She has also been blessed to have many other nephews, nieces, and cousins.

Visitation will be at Derfelt Funeral Home in Galena from 6:30 – 7:30 pm, Thursday, February 9, 2017. Graveside services will be at 11:00 am, Friday, February 10, 2017 at Hillcrest Cemetery in Galena.