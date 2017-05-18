Ottilie Osborn

Galena, Kansas – Ottilie (Riedinger) Osborn, went to meet with our Lord and Savior with arms wide open, April 17, 2017 at Galena Nursing Home.

Ottile was born on September 5, 1927 in Dobroje, Ukraine (Russia) to Leonard and Eugenia (Kobitchuk) Riedinger. She had many stories from her childhood as she was in the midst of the chaos of WWII. After the war the family did not go back to Germany. They were accepted as immigrants to Venezuela, S.A., where she met her husband John Osborn, now deceased. Ottilie became a citizen of the United States in 1953, for which she studied very hard and was proud to become an American.

Additional survivors include three daughters, Nancy Reed and husband Bob of Riverton, Charlene Gorrill of Charlotte, Florida, and Teresa Knight and husband, Scott of North Port, Florida; one son, Bill Osborn and wife, Patty of Riverton; 11 grandchildren, 23 great grandchildren, with many nieces and nephews.

Ottilie was preceded in death by her parents, one brother and four sisters and one son-in-law, Chas Gorrill.

Memorial services will be held at 10:00 a.m., at House of Prayer, Saturday, May 13, 2017. Pastor Audie Tash will officiate. Burial of ashes will follow at Quaker Valley Cemetery.