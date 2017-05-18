Patricia Lewis

Riverton, Kansas – Patricia Gail Lewis, 73, passed from this life on Friday, May12, 2017 at her home surrounded by her family.

Pat was born on February 22, 1944 in Columbus, to the union of Floyd and Dorothy (Eddington) Shumake. Pat was united in marriage to Jimmy N. Lewis on March 11, 1966 in Baxter Springs.

Pat owned and operated Mother Hen Daycare for many years before her retirement. She enjoyed spending time with all of her grandchildren and loved to spend time outside in her garden.

Pat is preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Dorothy Shumake; step-father, Dorsey Shumake; granddaughter, Joeleigh Weaver.

Pat is survived by her husband, Jimmy N. Lewis of the home; three sons, Dave Lewis, Roger Lewis, and Ronnie Lewis, all of Riverton; one daughter, Kathy Weaver and husband, Bruce of Baxter Springs; four sisters, Raylene (Danny) Jacquinet of Weir, Genell (Rick) Taylor of Columbus, Cheryl (David) Buergin of McCune, and Tammy (Jerry) Hall of Hallowell; along with five grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held at 10:00 a.m., Thursday, May 18, 2017 at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Pastor Paul Duncan will officiate. Burial will follow in the Lowell Cemetery. Family will receive friends Wednesday evening from 6:00-7:00 p.m., at Derfelt’s Baxter Chapel. Pallbearers for the service are; Rick Taylor, jerry Hall, Gary Lewis, Dave Lewis, Mike Moore, and David Buergin. Honorary Pallbearers are; Bob Benninger, Wayne Tipton, Danny Jacquinet, Larry Eddington, and Chuck Boyce.