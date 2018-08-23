Houston, Texas – Paul H. Gaskin passed away Sunday, August 19th, shortly before reaching his 100th birthday, on Nov 13.

He was the youngest of 13 children born to John Oscar and Louisa Catherine Gaskin, who lived on North Madison Street for many years, in Galena, Kansas until their deaths in the 1960’s.

Paul graduated Galena high where he excelled in football and basketball. While in the service he met and married his wife, Frieda, who preceded him in death. He was also preceded in death by three sisters, Lorene Martin, Myrtle McGuire, Minnie Chew, all of Galena, Kansas and Bessie Jones, of Hill City, Kansas. A brother, Floyd Gaskin of Joplin, Missouri, Elmer Gaskin of Sioux City, Iowa, Leonard Gaskin of Collinsville, Texas. He outlived most of his neices and nephews, who adored him, but leaves a few. Donna Williams of Baxter Springs, Kansas and Marilyn Tennis of Owasso , Oklahoma, Elaine Lacey and Orvella Lish of Collinsville , Oklahoma, Mike McGuire of Houston, Darlene Riggs of Hill City, Kansas.

He worked at Western Auto but retired from the US Post Office. He did years of research of the family genealogy and returned yearly to his home town for family visits until age stopped him, but was still active for his age.

Funeral services will be held by Forest Park East Funeral Home located at 21620 Gulf Freeway Webster, at 6 pm on Thursday, August 23 at 1 pm Paul will be laid to rest in Glenwood Cemetery, Groveton,next to his wife.

Frieda and Paul had two children, Paul Gaskin Jr., wife, Pat of state of Maryland and daughter, Catherine Ria, husband, Mike of Texas, and two grandchildren.