Riverton High School Students Prepare to Give Back to the Community

As an act of civic pride and appreciation for the patrons of Riverton Schools, the students of Riverton High School will be performing community service at the 4th Annual Community Clean-Up Day to be held on Wednesday, April 12, 2017. If you live in the Riverton area and have needs which meet the guidelines below, please pick up an application and return it to the school by March 29. Applications are available at Riverton Quick Stop, The Old Riverton Store, and Riverton Lumber. Raking leaves, cleaning out flower beds, pruning shrubs, minor painting jobs, cleaning out guttering, etc. are a few examples of requests that may be made.

• Students and staff will be working throughout the community performing cleaning and light maintenance tasks.

• If you have a particular need please keep in mind the age of the workforce and the fact they will be working in three-hour shifts.

• Jobs which exceed the abilities of the work crew or time frame might not be eligible.

• We are providing labor only.

• All applications are subject to review and approval.

• Applicants will be notified whether their project is approved by April 5, 2017.

• Materials such as wood, paint, mulch, etc. will be the responsibility of the homeowner and should be available prior to arrival.

Applicants are asked to keep in mind that students are not allowed inside any residence or building, they are not allowed to receive money or gifts for working, and they are not allowed to work with or in areas near hazardous materials.