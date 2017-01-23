Ronald Myers

Ronald K Myers, age 68 of Wolf Point, MT, a US Army Vietnam veteran, died September 23, 2016 at a hospital near his home following an illness. Mr Myers was born January 29, 1948 in Phoenix, AZ. His parents were Eugene “Bud” Myers and Imogene Myers. After leaving the military, he lived in the Four State area for most of his life. He worked in dispatch, with the longest term being at Bingham Sand and Gravel, Treece, KS, where he made many lifelong friends. He enjoyed baseball in his youth, fishing, and taking photos, later in life. Ron was married to Deborah Tanner in Feb, 1978 in Miami, OK. She survives in Galena, KS. They separated in 2006 and he lived the rest of his life in MT. Additional survivors include two sons, Michael “Ski” Schoonmaker & wife, Portland, OR and Jason Myers, Galena, KS; one daughter, Melissa Rooney & husband, Baxter Springs, KS; eleven grandchildren, Brayden, Spencer, Chandler, Shae, Tanner, Evan, Emily, Eli, Colton, Braxton, and Harlee. He was preceded in death by both parents and only brother Gary Myers. A memorial will be at 2:00 pm, Jan 29th at The Cooper House, Baxter Spr, KS. The family will receive friends until 4 pm. His ashes will be interned at Lowell Cemetery in a private service at a seperate time. Memorial donations toward expenses to may be made to Jason Myers.