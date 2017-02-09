Roy Hopkins

Galena, Kansas – Roy E. “Hoppie” Hopkins passed away on February 3, 2017 at Joplin Health and Rehabilitation center.

Hoppie was born September 23, 1939 in Galena to his parents, John and Minnie (Pilkenton) Hopkins. He was a lifelong resident of Cherokee County. Hoppie married Carole Sanders Stanley Hopkins (Selsor) in 1961 and they remained married 18 years. On June 27, 1980 he married Reva Kay Poteet and they were married 36 years until his passing.

Preceding him in death were his parents, brother, Chuck, and sisters, Lucille, Nellie and Dorothy. Dorothy was instrumental in his life along with her husband, Carlos “Rex” Gandy. Surviving are his wife, Reva, Riverton; brother, Jimmie Dale Hopkins and wife Dorothea, Riverton, daughter, Karla Stanley Avicola, Joplin, Missouri, son, Will Mallatt and wife, Alicia, Riverton, son, Joseph Mallatt, Galena, and daughter, Jessica Hopkins Ashe of the home. Hoppie also leaves behind seven grandchildren, six great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, and friends.

Hoppie enlisted in the US Army where his orders got mixed and he mistakenly got enlisted as a military policeman. When off-loading from the bus, the Drill Instructor was shocked and surprised stating, “holy cow, what are they going to send me next”. Hoppie started his professional life working in construction, later moving into amusements; first opening his own business, Hoppies Amusements in Galena, with locations throughout the Four State Area. He also ran the Galena City Pool for several years and served as a Galena City Councilman. In 1988, Hoppie opened and operated Katie’s Café for 8 years. In 1995, he began working for Cherokee County and retired in 2003.

Hoppie enjoyed cooking, playing his guitar, fishing, and above all, spending time with his family, who will miss him terribly.

Arrangements are under the direction of Derfelt Funeral Home, Galena. A memorial service was held on Tuesday, February 7 at 7:00 pm at the First Baptist Church in Riverton. The family remained in the chapel to receive friends following the memorial service. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to donate to Joplin Health and Rehabilitation ActivitiesFund or the Riverton First Baptist Church.